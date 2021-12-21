In an exclusive with People, the Grey's Anatomy alum reveals how "organic" it felt to play someone like Che Diaz in the Sex and the City revival.

Sara Ramirez is nothing short of an iconic trailblazer.

From playing one of the longest running LGBTQIA+ characters in TV history on ABC's juggernaut series Grey's Anatomy to being someone who is seen as a total unapologetic powerhouse, the star has made a true name for themselves.

With their latest role on Sarah Jessica Parker's And Just Like That series, the actor is continuing to shine a light on the the need for more LGBTQIA+ characters in the limelight with their non-binary character Che Diaz.

Sara Ramirez Credit: Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for VH1 Trailblazer Honors

In an exclusive with People, they revealed, "It felt like a really organic, natural fit. Che is someone who came out as non-binary later in life and who speaks their truth unapologetically. I thought, 'This character will teach me a lot about how to embrace the power that you have even against systems that would have you shut down.' "

The Madam Secretary star also explained how the journey to finding out who their true self was took some time—something that can be traced back to when they were younger.

They detailed, "There was so much for me to unlearn, and I faced my own internalized oppression. In this society, we often feel this pressure to live in these rigid boxes. When I stepped out of the box I had put myself in, I discovered my own possibilities for change."