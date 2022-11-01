The renowned artist and famed streetwear marketplace team up with Espolòn Tequila for a limited edition capsule collection commemorating the revered tradition.

Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a celebration that spans all of Latin America with beautiful festivities that honor those who have passed on to their next journey.

For this reason, renowned Mexican artist Saner, famed streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods and specially crafted Espolòn Tequila have teamed up to create the limited edition Calavera Collection honoring the art and traditions of this special celebration.

"When designing the Calavera Collection, I wanted to bring the rich traditions of Dias de los Muertos to life—the colors, traditions and stories shared over good tequila—with my signature style, a contemporary vision with ancient Mayan techniques," the artist explained.

Saner continued, "I admire Espolòn as a brand that celebrates heritage and craft, but with a modern edge—and I focused on bringing that passion to life through each design in the collection."

Stadium Goods also recognizes the importance of the celebration.

"The spirit of collaboration has always been a core value of Stadium Goods, from our apparel to the vibe we create in our retail stores, and partnering with Saner and Espolòn is a beautiful extension of that. We're honored to have Saner use our pieces as his literal canvas, and delighted to have Espolòn co-host such a unique way of sharing it with the world," says Stadium Goods' Senior Director of Retail Matthew Gomes.

The goal of the Calavera Collection is to provide fans of the brand and those who take part in the time-honored celebration with "wearable pieces of art" encompassed within four unique designs created by Saner and pulling inspiration from Espolón's popular tequila.

The collection meets at the intersection of authentic Mexican tradition and modern culture with designs on Stadium Goods' best-selling STADIUM line of t-shirts and sweatshirts.

The line officially drops on the Day of the Dead on November 1 at the Stadium Goods storefront in New York City where folks will only have one day to purchase from the collection.