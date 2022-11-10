Sandra Saenz fills us in on the looks she’s been loving and shares tips on how to recreate them.

Here's What Makeup Trends We'll Be Seeing Everywhere this Winter, Per an Expert

As the yearly pumpkin spice everything era has been well underway and everyone is now making room for some holiday cheer, you may find yourself looking for some glam makeup inspo for #SalaSlaySzn.

We got in touch with Sandra Saenz, KVD Beauty Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador and certified #ChicaBoss, to get a taste of what's in store for fall and winter makeup trends.

As a self-described "Mexican-Muslim unicorn," Saenz is no stranger to standing out, but with her makeup artistry, she proudly embraces it and encourages others to do the same.

"I think we're in a fun era right now. We need to take advantage of what and how we feel," she shared in an exclusive interview with People Chica.

While runways, magazines and red carpets have been filled with the popular bleach brow trend, most people simply aren't willing to commit to nor have the desire to lighten their eyebrows to an almost white shade.

Rather than stick to the predicted trends from fashion weeks across the globe, Saenz recommends morphing the looks to suit your own needs.

"Gucci has been doing a lot of metallic eyes. [KVD Beauty has] Dazzle Sticks, which you can make very light, or you can really go bold if you please," she says.

KVD Beauty, Fall Makeup, Winter Makeup Credit: Courtesy of KVD Beauty

With the holidays just around the corner, Saenz shares the glittering Dazzle Long-Wear Eyeshadow Sticks ($24) are also the perfect tool for taking an everyday makeup look to the next level if you want to impress your tías at your Nochebuena celebrations.

"You don't even have to have a brush. Just grab it with your finger and dab on a little bit," she adds.

KVD Beauty, Fall Makeup, Winter Makeup Credit: Courtesy of KVD Beauty

As for lips, bold is always in, especially when fused with a touch of nostalgia.

"The brown lipstick back in the 90s. It's coming back, but we're doing it right this time. It's more polished," she states.

Her recommendation for a great, long-lasting lip product?