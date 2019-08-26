Ready or Not Star Samara Weaving Opens Up About Her Own Fears and Anxiety

Samara Weaving doesn’t play your typical bride in the horror film Ready or Not. Although she’s in love and marrying the man of her dreams, her wedding night turns into a nightmare when she realizes her husband’s wealthy family is more than a little eccentric, and a “family tradition” turns into a dangerous game of survival. “I wanted to avoid playing the typical, illogical, distressed protagonist,” the Australian actress, 27, tells People CHICA about her role, which breaks the stereotype of the damsel in distress who runs around in panic in her white dress. “In moments of real shock, panic and confusion, the women I know and love in my life are heroes in those situations, especially under pressure, and I got my inspiration from all of them.”

The film — also starring Adam Brody, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell — was an unforgettable experience behind the scenes. “It was deliciously fun to play her,” Weaving says of her role. “I don’t have a single bad memory on this project. It was so much fun. If I could do it all again, I would. There were night shifts and everyone was exhausted and covered in icky blood goo, but we were able to have fun and had such moments of joy and laughter.”

Working with McDowell was a special treat. “She is such a legend — she is so sweet and down to earth and humble,” Weaving says of her co-star, who plays her mother-in-law. “I was so nervous meeting her. I have no words. She is beautiful and so great. She hadn’t done a film like this and threw everything she had into it.”

The actress also celebrates the women in her own life. “My mom is one of the strongest, most amazing women I know. She is so kind and beautiful. My best friend is the same. I have really bad anxiety and they are such a great support system to me,” she reveals. “On set, that’s my happy place, that’s when I’m least anxious because I’m doing what I love. I struggled with social anxiety. It started as a young kid and finding drama classes really helped me with that. It sounds strange because you would think you don’t want to be on stage, but for me it was an escape from having to be myself,” she adds. Struggling to make new friends when she moved and started new schools as a child fatefully pushed her to become an actress. “That’s why I got into drama and acting, making make-believe,” she recalls.

Playing roles that empower women thrills her. “It’s bewildering that when I watch all the vintage horror films, women are always turning to a man asking, ‘What do I do?,’ when in reality growing up my mother always said, ‘If you ever need help, find a woman and ask them what to do.’ Women are very logical and fast thinkers,” she says.

She is also a fan of watching movies in her free time. “I’m such a homebody. I’m an introvert, so my favorite thing to do is to come home and have a really delicious meal and watch a movie with my fiancé and my dog,” she admits. “It’s those little moments of alone time that I really cherish.”