Salma Hayek Through the Years
PHOTO: (JIM SMEAL/GETTY IMAGES)
The Mexican actress has been a star since the '90s and has provided a huge amount of fashion inspiration for women everywhere. Take a look at her style evolution through the years.
RED HOT
PHOTO: (JIM SMEAL/GETTY IMAGES)
The actress attended the Desperado premiere in 1995 in Los Angeles.
SNAKE CHARMER
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY DIMENSION FILMS/GETTY IMAGES)
On the set of From Dusk Till Dawn in 1996.
NATURAL BEAUTY
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY RON DAVIS/GETTY IMAGES)
The Mexican actress possing for a portrait circa 1997. Stunning!
JUMPSUIT QUEEN
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY SGRANITZ/GETTY IMAGES)
Serving looks at the 1997 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
BUTTERFLY PRINCESS
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY KE.MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES)
At the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.
SHINING BRIGHT
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY FRANK TRAPPER/GETTY IMAGES)
A look only Salma could pull off, even in 1999.
PRETTY IN PINK
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY STEVE GRANITZ/GETTY IMAGES)
At a Women in Hollywood event in 1999.
GLOWING IN GREEN
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY BERTRAND RINDOFF/GETTY IMAGES)
Salma revealed she thought she had missed the chance to become a mother before giving birth at the age of 41 in 2007.
SLEEK AND STYLISH
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY LARS NIKI/GETTY IMAGES)
At the premiere of Grown Ups in New York City in 2010.
A TRUE FASHIONISTA
PHOTO: (PHOTO BY JACOPO RAULE/GETTY IMAGES)
She'll always be one of our forever faves.