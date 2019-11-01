Salma Hayek Through the Years

By Yarely Aguilar
November 01, 2019 05:30 PM
PHOTO: (JIM SMEAL/GETTY IMAGES)
The Mexican actress has been a star since the '90s and has provided a huge amount of fashion inspiration for women everywhere. Take a look at her style evolution through the years.
The actress attended the Desperado premiere in 1995 in Los Angeles.

On the set of From Dusk Till Dawn in 1996.

The Mexican actress possing for a portrait circa 1997. Stunning!

Serving looks at the 1997 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

At the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

A look only Salma could pull off, even in 1999.

At a Women in Hollywood event in 1999.

Salma revealed she thought she had missed the chance to become a mother before giving birth at the age of 41 in 2007.

At the premiere of Grown Ups in New York City in 2010.

She'll always be one of our forever faves.

