The 55-year-old Mexican actress takes on the role of the wise and perceptive Ajak in the studio's upcoming film.

Salma Hayek is making her superhero debut as Ajak in Marvel's Eternals —a shocker to the Mexican star.

The actress will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a wise and spiritual leader who was originally written as a man in the story's comic books.

"Chloé [Zhao, the director] decided to tackle the concept of leadership from the perspective of motherhood... I'm not a mother. I'm an alien. I can't have kids," Hayek told Total Film. "However, my character used to be a man in the comics, now it's a woman. So instead of just changing the gender, I proposed to [the director] to really bring something that is very specific to womanhood."

In an interview with AARP, the 55-year-old Frida star admitted she was shocked to land the role at her age.

"I was shocked to get that role in my 50s," she said. "I felt a sense of gratitude and excitement, not only for this but for what it meant about the possibilities for the future."

Zhao believes Hayek was perfect for the role. "Ajak is the leader. She is full of wisdom and very perceptive — a mother figure to all the Eternals," she told AARP.

The film follows a group of heroes who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When creatures called the Deviants return, the Eternals are called to reunite and defend humanity once more.

Hayek shares the big screen with costars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee and Kit Harington.