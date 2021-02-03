Salma Hayek Reacts to Hilaria Baldwin Controversy

Salma Hayek says she's not one to judge Hilaria Baldwin after the Mom Brain podcast host was at the center of a cultural appropriation controversy. During an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the Mexican actress, 54, told host Andy Cohen: "All of my friends asked me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied!' ... We all lie a little bit."

Hayek played Alec Baldwin's love interest on the sitcom 30 Rock and added about the actor's wife in real life: "She makes my friend happy." Hayek, who is a mom to Valentina Paloma, 13, praised Hilaria for being a mom of five. "She fooled me because she's such a good mother," she said. "You know, I don't care. I'm sorry. I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings, and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing."

The Frida, Desperado, and Like a Boss star says she's honored that somebody would want their "alter ego to be something that is similar" to her roots. "It makes me feel proud that people are inspired," Hayek said. "I am Mexican Lebanese, but my grandparents — my ancestors on my mother's side — are Spanish. I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool, you know?"

Image zoom Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Hayek said Hilaria is "a good person, a good mother, and a good wife" and people shouldn't judge her so harshly. "It is a bizarre story, but don't we all create our own character in life?" the actress, married to French entrepreneur François-Henri Pinault, added. "I mean, this might be extreme, OK, but she's not a bad person."

Hilaria has been under fire after allegedly claiming she had Spanish roots and faking a strong Spanish accent even though she and her parents are from Boston. "She's very kind to me, and that's all I care about," Hayek said about the fitness instructor, 37. "Spanish people are cool, I don't blame her for choosing that."

Hilaria, whose birth name is Hillary, told her story in an Instagram video on December 27. "I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before," she said. "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the U.S.A."

Image zoom Credit: (Jessica Miglio/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)