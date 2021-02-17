Salma Hayek Reacts to Claims She Married Her Billionaire Husband for Money

Salma Hayek married billionaire French businessman François-Henri Pinault on Valentine's Day of 2009 in Paris. The couple — who are parents to daughter Valentina Paloma, 12 — just celebrated their 12th anniversary. In an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Mexican actress, 54, defended her happy marriage and reacted to claims that she only married her husband, 58, for his money.

Co-host Dax Shepard started the conversation. "Can I say something about your husband, really quick? What a f***ing nice, fun, generous, nice warm guy. He's super sexy, too," he said. "I'm gonna be honest, I didn't know who he was, I just heard or maybe read in a headline that you had married a really rich guy. Maybe that's why she married him."

Hayek responded: "You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way."

The star of Frida, Desperado, and Like a Boss set the record straight. "When I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage, she married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b****. Think what you want.' Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever,'" she said.

The actress and activist said her husband — who is the CEO of the luxury fashion group Kering and president of the holding company Groupe Artémis — might be misjudged and stereotyped because of his money and success. "There is a discrimination also to rich men. Immediately you think because somebody's rich, [they] might not be a good person, might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn't have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn't deserve it [or] that in order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all this preconceptions and I heard them, by the way," she said.

