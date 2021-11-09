Salma Hayek Hired a Medium to Remove Ghosts From Her London Mansion

It seems like everyone living in Salma Hayek's London mansion has developed a sharp sixth sense.

During an interview on the Ellen show, the Eternals actress revealed she lives in a haunted home with her family —and some of her employees no longer want to work with her after several encounters of the paranormal kind there.

"Somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself and you wouldn't go to the third floor," she said. "Lights go on and off, or the doors and the windows opened and closed."

The 55-year-old and other family members, including her daughter Valentina Paloma, admitted to seeing the ghosts.

"Oh I get it the worst," Valentina said. "I've seen the actual thing... like twice."

Hayek tried solving the issue by bringing in a medium to get rid of the spirits. However, she requested no dark rituals be involved, especially no use of animal parts.

"I said: 'Look, I'm going to bring somebody'; even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over," she said.

Salma Hayek Credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

According to the Mexican artist, the medium went through the rooms, saged her home and began identifying several ghosts that included a nun, an old lady and a child. The expert, however, refused to get rid of the nun since she was found praying, "She has good vibes! She stays!"