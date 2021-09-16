Salma Hayek Will Receive Hispanic Heritage Arts Award

The Mexican actress has been selected by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to be honored at the October 8 ceremony.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation has announced actress Salma Hayek will be honored with this year's Hispanic Heritage Arts Award.

Hayek will be joining other honorees including Carlos Santana, Ivy Queen, Kali Uchis, Ron Rivera, and NASA Engineers Clara O'Farrell, Christina Hernández, and Diana Trujillo.

The Foundation announced the final selection on September 15 before the awards ceremony that will take place on October 8 on PBS. Previous Hispanic Heritage awardee John Leguizamo will be the host.

Salma Hayek Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is thrilled to recognize the incomparable Salma Hayek with the Arts Award," said Jose Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of HHF, in a statement. "As an international star, Salma has leveraged her position and representation to impact the entire industry, as well as inspire youth while proudly representing her culture."

The Mexican actress and film producer began her career in the 1989 telenovela Teresa and rose to fame in Hollywood after her portrayal of Carolina in Desperado. Hayek became the first Latin woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress after playing Frida Khalo in Frida.

Salma Hayek NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals Credit: Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"She wanted to create opportunities for others and grow the entertainment industry to have more representation in front and behind the cameras, as she did with FRIDA, which earned her two Academy Awards nominations," Tijerino added in the statement. "But even that wasn't enough, Salma continues her commitment to change the face of Hollywood on and off the screen. We look forward to celebrating Salma and her fellow 2021 Honorees during the Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS with all of America."