Salma Hayek and Others Demand Justice for Man Killed in Mexican Police Custody

Many protestors took to the streets of Guadalajara, Mexico to protest general police brutality in the country as well as the death of construction worker Giovanni Lopez, who was arrested and later found beaten to death in Jalisco, Mexico.

Actress Salma Hayek spoke about the incident on Instagram. “Justice for Giovanni Lopez, who was detained in Mexico by 10 policemen for allegedly not wearing a mask," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a mask bearing Lopez's name. "He was eventually found shot in the leg and beaten to death. Corruption and police brutality has to stop."

“We ask the government of Mexico for JUSTICE for Giovanni and for all the people affected by the brutality and corruption of some members of the Mexican police," she continued. "And I ask those responsible for public security to find in their hearts the strength, humanity and honor to protect our people who are so in need of heroes and hope. Let's change."

While the exact circumstances of his death are unknown, viral footage shows him being detained by police in early May with bystanders hearing the police say they were arresting him for not wearing a face mask.