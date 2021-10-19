Salma Hayek brought the best date to the premiere of her Eternals movie on Monday night: her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.

The 55-year-old and 14-year-old walked side-by-side on the blue carpet laid out for the big event. Hayek portrays Ajak in the upcoming Marvel film, in theaters on November 5th.

Pinault was elated to accompany her mother, telling Entertainment Tonight her mom is "cool" for playing the superhero role in the film.

Salma and Valentina Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"She's cool, she's cool," she said.

"For me, it's a shocker in many ways. Just to know that in your 50s, you're going to be a hero, an action hero, in the Marvel family," Hayek told ET on the red carpet. "And then on top of it, it used to be a man that they just turned into a woman. I mean if somebody told me this five years ago, I would've laughed... so hard. And here we are! Anything is possible."

Salma Hayek Eternals Credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lexus

The film centers around the Eternals, a group created by the powerful Celestials that have lived for centuries on Earth to protect humans from threats caused by a dark group called the Deviants. Hayek's role as Ajak is the soulful leader of the Eternals, whose power is in healing.

"Chloé [Zhao, the director] decided to tackle the concept of leadership from the perspective of motherhood... I'm not a mother. I'm an alien. I can't have kids," Hayek previously shared with Total Film about Ajak. "However, my character used to be a man in the comics, now it's a woman. So instead of just changing the gender, I proposed to [the director] to really bring something that is very specific to womanhood."

Last month, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Pinault's 14th birthday. Hayek posted a heartfelt message on social media on her daughter's big day with a photo of the pair staring at each other lovingly.