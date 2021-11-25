Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina Paloma Shows Off Her Perfect Spanish in On Air Interview

The 14-year-old celebrated her mother's accomplishments while chatting with El gordo y la flaca during Hayek's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

There's no questioning that the members of Salma Hayek's household are destined for great things. Both Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault are both very successful in their respective careers and can speak several languages—something they are clearly teaching their young daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. The Eternals actress has previously admitted that her home is trilingual and they all speak French, Spanish and English.

During her mother's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the 14-year-old gave an on air interview for Univision's El gordo y la flaca where she not only beamed with pride over her mother's accomplishments but also showed off those well-honed Spanish skills.

"I like that everyone is going to see her here," she said in flawless Spanish referring to her mother's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Salma Hayek Credit: Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The ceremony highlighted Hayek's 37-year career which includes over 70 film and TV credits between both Mexico and the United States. In addition to her husband and daughter, Hayek was joined by her parents, brother Sami and her sister-in-law. Hayek noted that her three stepchildren were unable to attend the ceremony due to travel restrictions because of the pandemic.

"I am very happy with my daughter's accomplishments," the actress' father said. "They're not only her accomplishments, they are the accomplishments of all Mexicans, all Latinos."

Salma Hayek Walk of Fame Credit: Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The 55-year-old star also looked back at her career with pride as well.