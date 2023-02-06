The acting duo discusses what they learned from each other on the set of their latest movie together.

What Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum Taught Each Other on Magic Mike's Last Dance

It seems like there was more than just fun happening on the set of Magic Mike's Last Dance—superstar acting duo Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum were also learning quite a lot from each other behind the scenes.

In an exclusive interview for People en Español, Hayek and Tatum discuss what they were able to learn from each other.

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum at "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum discuss what it was like working together on the set of "Magic Mike's Last Dance." | Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Tamargo

Tatum even revealed the surprising thing the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress was able to accomplish while the film was in production.

Hayek states, "We were inventing a lot of it as we were going along—like even the scenes—and so there were so many conversations also with Steven [Soderbergh] and would Reid [Carolin] the writer. To me, it was like a masterclass in so many things, including life."

Tatum adds, "I have to say that like, you know, we've learned a lot in this like journey of like Magic Mike movies, but I don't think any of us has learned as much—and I and I know this to be fact—for Reid, my creative partner, and even from Steven.

Steven Soderbergh, Salma Hayek, and Channing Tatum Steven Soderbergh, Salma Hayek, and Channing Tatum and "Magic Mike's Last Dance" world premiere. | Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Tamargo

He continued, "I've never seen anyone be able to teach Steven ever like in the scenes, like she was just like, 'No, no, you're going to be right here and we're going to figure this out together. And let me—let me, tell you what I'm what I'm experiencing. Let me tell you what I feel.'"

"Because I was a woman—it's important. And they really did listen," Hayek added.