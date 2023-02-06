What Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum Taught Each Other on Magic Mike's Last Dance
It seems like there was more than just fun happening on the set of Magic Mike's Last Dance—superstar acting duo Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum were also learning quite a lot from each other behind the scenes.
In an exclusive interview for People en Español, Hayek and Tatum discuss what they were able to learn from each other.
Tatum even revealed the surprising thing the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress was able to accomplish while the film was in production.
Hayek states, "We were inventing a lot of it as we were going along—like even the scenes—and so there were so many conversations also with Steven [Soderbergh] and would Reid [Carolin] the writer. To me, it was like a masterclass in so many things, including life."
Tatum adds, "I have to say that like, you know, we've learned a lot in this like journey of like Magic Mike movies, but I don't think any of us has learned as much—and I and I know this to be fact—for Reid, my creative partner, and even from Steven.
He continued, "I've never seen anyone be able to teach Steven ever like in the scenes, like she was just like, 'No, no, you're going to be right here and we're going to figure this out together. And let me—let me, tell you what I'm what I'm experiencing. Let me tell you what I feel.'"
"Because I was a woman—it's important. And they really did listen," Hayek added.
Magic Mike's Last Dance hits theaters on February 10. Check out the full interview in the video above.