7 Things in Your Closet That Are Perfect for Sala Festivities

Celebrate the holidays safely and stylishly from the comfort of your sala, with outfits made up of things you already have.

The holidays are upon us again, but 2020 has kept many people at home because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That doesn't mean that you can't look your best while celebrating safely in your sala, though. Here are seven things you can find in your closet to create the perfect outfit for sitting in your living room and enjoying Zoom parties while still looking fabulosa.

1. A Christmas Sweater

Whether you're attending a virtual ugly sweater party or just want to get into the holiday spirit, you can never go wrong with a classic Christmas sweater, one of which might already be lurking in your boxes of Navidad decor.

2. A Glam Dress

Red, green, or gold, there's no better way to impress la familia than with a glamorous, over-the-top dress that you would normally wear to an in-person party. Just because you're sitting in the sala doesn't mean you can't break necks, even on Zoom.

3. A Bathing Suit

If you're fortunate enough to live in a warmer climate, then slip into the swimwear of your choice and heat up the backyard.

4. A Robe

You might think a robe isn't all that festive, but if you're spending the holidays alone, it's the perfect clothing item to help you focus on self-care.

5. Cozy Set

There's no better outfit to rock this year than a matching set of cozy clothes so you can be comfortable and still look cute at the same time.

6. Power Suit

Think like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and make a statement with the power suit you haven't been wearing to the office, and welcome the new year with a business-first mindset.

7. A Pair of Sweats