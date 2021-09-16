The influencer spoke with People Chica about the launch of the AQUA x Scout the City fall collection now available at Bloomingdale's.

Sai De Silva and daughter London Scout have always bonded over their mutual love of fashion.

Scrolling through the influencer and content creator's Instagram and YouTube channel, her followers can see the mother-daughter duo who serve as inspiration —in their video reels, tutorials and photos— for women and girls who want to own their style.

Today, Bloomingdale's announced an exclusive collaboration featuring De Silva's first collection featuring items for kids, AQUA x Scout the City.

Bloomingdale’s Launches Exclusive AQUA x Scout the City Collection with Sai De Silva Credit: Allie Provost

"I started this journey about seven years ago with my daughter. It was something that was more of a creative outlet and I really focused on fashion as well as day-to-day aspirations, attainable fashion and motherhood," she tells People Chica. "It was just something that my daughter and I loved to do together, and it just took off from there."

The collection blends AQUA's bold of-the-moment aesthetic with De Silva's style, and includes outerwear, dresses, denim and accessories with eight pieces available for girls. The Afro-Latina designer drew inspiration from her own experience shopping for a tween.

Bloomingdale’s Launches Exclusive AQUA x Scout the City Collection with Sai De Silva Credit: Allie Provost

"When this collaboration came about with Bloomingdale's and AQUA, I felt like it was just a match made in heaven. Their on-trend collection with AQUA is right up my alley, and I thought I could develop and design some really cool stuff, not only for me but also for their girls' collection," she explains. "Finding tweens clothing is pretty hard. I had that in mind, and my daughter helped me a lot with ideas of what she likes and things young girls would like at her age too. So it was a really collaborative effort."

Joining forces on this collection was a dream come true for the mother-daughter duo.

"My daughter actually wants to be a fashion designer when she's older. She's very artistic; she sketches a lot, she does sketch her own designs quite often," De Silva says. "So it was surreal when this whole opportunity came through and when I told my daughter, she was beyond excited. I asked her, 'Can you imagine designing something and then your classmates would be in this outfit you designed?'"

Bloomingdale’s Launches Exclusive AQUA x Scout the City Collection with Sai De Silva Credit: Allie Provost

The 10-year-old was happy to help and offer her unique viewpoint.

"She sat down with me and we went over everything from fabrics to the types of prints, like plaids, and colors that she would be excited to design and have her friends wear," the designer adds.

De Silva hopes to continue working alongside London on future collections that meet the needs of contemporary young girls while they help them find their style.

"If I have the opportunity, I would definitely love to continue doing this, maybe even drop a small capsule collection per season, and maybe even do a smaller quantity and make them a little bit more exclusive," she says. "These young ladies are finding themselves and trying to figure out 'what's my style.' But everything you're seeing online is either too old or too young. So they're in the middle, and that's where we drew all that inspiration. What can we do for growing girls right now?"

Bloomingdale’s Launches Exclusive AQUA x Scout the City Collection with Sai De Silva Credit: Allie Provost

Through this collaboration with Bloomingdale's, the designer hopes the public will embrace her motto: "Life is short, so let's have a little fun." "Fashion is all about expressing our personality, trying new things and having a little fun. So, just GO FOR IT!" she adds.