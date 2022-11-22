Celebrate Spontaneity and Optimism this Sagittarius Season With These 10 Celebs

Por Karla Montalván Noviembre 22, 2022
Credit: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It's Sagittarius season! Witty, optimistic and passionate, natives of the ninth sign of the zodiac are among the most beloved. They value independence and freedom, caring very little about what others think of them. At People Chica, we're celebrating 10 celebrities born under the sign of the archer. 

Hailey Bieber

Credit: Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The American model turned 26 on November 22. 

Miley Cyrus

The epitome of freedom, Miley is coming in like a wrecking ball for her 29th birthday on November 23. 

Zoë Kravitz

Credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage

The actress is celebrating her 34th birthday on December 1. 

Britney Spears

Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stronger than yesterday, Britney is turning 41 this year on December 2. 

Nicki Minaj

Credit: Photo by Neil Lupin/Redferns via Getty Images

The rapper is turning 40 on December 8. 

Rita Moreno

Credit: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The icon is turning 91 on December 11. 

Taylor Swift

Credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel

We know all too well that Taylor will be feeling 33 this December 13. 

Vanessa Hudgens

The beloved actress is turning 34 on December 14. 

Christina Aguilera

This lady marmalade is turning 42 on December 18. 

Brad Pitt

Credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Academy Award winner is turning 59 on December 18. 

