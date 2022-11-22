Celebrate Spontaneity and Optimism this Sagittarius Season With These 10 Celebs
It's Sagittarius season! Witty, optimistic and passionate, natives of the ninth sign of the zodiac are among the most beloved. They value independence and freedom, caring very little about what others think of them. At People Chica, we're celebrating 10 celebrities born under the sign of the archer.
Hailey Bieber
The American model turned 26 on November 22.
Miley Cyrus
The epitome of freedom, Miley is coming in like a wrecking ball for her 29th birthday on November 23.
Zoë Kravitz
The actress is celebrating her 34th birthday on December 1.
Britney Spears
Stronger than yesterday, Britney is turning 41 this year on December 2.
Nicki Minaj
The rapper is turning 40 on December 8.
Rita Moreno
The icon is turning 91 on December 11.
Taylor Swift
We know all too well that Taylor will be feeling 33 this December 13.
Vanessa Hudgens
The beloved actress is turning 34 on December 14.
Christina Aguilera
This lady marmalade is turning 42 on December 18.
Brad Pitt
The Academy Award winner is turning 59 on December 18.