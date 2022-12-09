7 Beauty Staples Every Sagittarius Needs in to Continue Conquering the World

Por Laura Acosta Diciembre 09, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of ColourPop & Once in a Pink Moon

Bold, adventurous and with a taste for luxury and travel, Sagittarius is the perfect candidate for these travel-friendly and playful picks. From moisturizers to lush blushes, the following seven items will help accentuate every Sagittarius' fiery beauty.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Getting Started

Credit: Courtesy of Once in a Pink Moon

Keep redness at bay while energizing your skin with this powerful mix of ginseng, hibiscus, and vitamin C that was inspired by Sag's vibrant energy.

Once in a Pink Moon, Sagittarius Moisturizer, $48, pinkmoon.co

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

On The Move

Credit: Courtesy of Supergoop

There's no stopping a Sagittarius from their desire for travel or spontaneity, so we recommend tossing a travel-sized and easy-to-reapply sunscreen in your bag to keep your skin protected.

Supergoop, Mini (Re) Setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40, $16, sephora.com

3 de 7

Powerful Purple

Credit: Courtesy of Alamar Cosmetics

Astrologers associate the sign with purple, the color of royalty, abundance and spirituality.

Add the color to your looks in an unexpected way with a violet blush—while less common than pink, the shade looks fantastic on darker skin tones.

Alamar Cosmetics, Colorete Concentrate Liquid Blush in Acai U Later, $20, alamarcosmetics.com

Anuncio

4 de 7

Bold Lip

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora Collection

Proudly stand out with a bold, magenta-hued metallic lipstick inspired by Sagittarius's rebellious side.

Sephora Collection, Astrology Lip Stories Lipstick, $5.50, sephora.com

5 de 7

Fiery Eyes

Credit: Courtesy of ColourPop

Embrace the fire element associated with this sign and go for golden, warm tones in your next eye look using this travel-friendly quad and matching lip gloss.

ColourPop, Eternal Optimist, $16, colourpop.com

6 de 7

Edgy Glam

Credit: Courtesy of Half Magic

Who better than the captivating explorers of the zodiac to dabble in more artistic makeup?

These self-adhesive face gems (plus handy tweezers) are perfect for anyone looking to try Euphoria-inspired looks.

Half Magic, The Necessities Set, $22, halfmagicbeauty.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Ready, Set, Go

Credit: Courtesy of OTM

This temperature-stable bag protects products from weather-related damage, so it's perfect for trips to the beach or to the slopes. 

Plus, it's vegan leather exterior appeals to Sag's love of luxury.

OTM, Monaco Cosmetic Bag, $145, otmcollection.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta