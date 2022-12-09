7 Beauty Staples Every Sagittarius Needs in to Continue Conquering the World
Bold, adventurous and with a taste for luxury and travel, Sagittarius is the perfect candidate for these travel-friendly and playful picks. From moisturizers to lush blushes, the following seven items will help accentuate every Sagittarius' fiery beauty.
Getting Started
Keep redness at bay while energizing your skin with this powerful mix of ginseng, hibiscus, and vitamin C that was inspired by Sag's vibrant energy.
Once in a Pink Moon, Sagittarius Moisturizer, $48, pinkmoon.co
On The Move
There's no stopping a Sagittarius from their desire for travel or spontaneity, so we recommend tossing a travel-sized and easy-to-reapply sunscreen in your bag to keep your skin protected.
Supergoop, Mini (Re) Setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40, $16, sephora.com
Powerful Purple
Astrologers associate the sign with purple, the color of royalty, abundance and spirituality.
Add the color to your looks in an unexpected way with a violet blush—while less common than pink, the shade looks fantastic on darker skin tones.
Alamar Cosmetics, Colorete Concentrate Liquid Blush in Acai U Later, $20, alamarcosmetics.com
Bold Lip
Proudly stand out with a bold, magenta-hued metallic lipstick inspired by Sagittarius's rebellious side.
Sephora Collection, Astrology Lip Stories Lipstick, $5.50, sephora.com
Fiery Eyes
Embrace the fire element associated with this sign and go for golden, warm tones in your next eye look using this travel-friendly quad and matching lip gloss.
ColourPop, Eternal Optimist, $16, colourpop.com
Edgy Glam
Who better than the captivating explorers of the zodiac to dabble in more artistic makeup?
These self-adhesive face gems (plus handy tweezers) are perfect for anyone looking to try Euphoria-inspired looks.
Half Magic, The Necessities Set, $22, halfmagicbeauty.com
Ready, Set, Go
This temperature-stable bag protects products from weather-related damage, so it's perfect for trips to the beach or to the slopes.
Plus, it's vegan leather exterior appeals to Sag's love of luxury.
OTM, Monaco Cosmetic Bag, $145, otmcollection.com