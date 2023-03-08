The singer-songwriter exclusively shares with People Chica why his latest track will give fans a taste of what's to come.

The only thing that is constant in life is change. Truer words have never been spoken as it refers to musicians and the evolution of their music and sound.

Where once they sang power ballads, they now perform a fusion of pop-rock. For singer-songwriter Sael, his future, while still staying true to his rap roots, is starting to look a little different.

His most recent release, Europeo, is a dance-heavy track highlighted by bright synths and changing tempos—a clear departure from songs like Borracho y loco, Lucifer, and Flaca with Mau y Ricky.

Sael Argentina-born rapper, Sael, details how his music is evolving with the release of "Europeo." | Credit: Courtesy of TNR Public Relations



The Argentina-born rapper exclusively tells People Chica that he allowed himself to get "carried away" with Europeo.

"'Europeo' is a song that moves away from the vibe of the songs I've released before, and the truth is that I let myself be carried away by the beat that Sky [Rompiendo] sent me and then I put together the reference and we sent it to Taiko, who finished the song, and the truth is that the result was something very different from what I had been doing at that time," he explains.

Sael continues, "It was like an experiment, but when I uploaded it to TikTok, I saw that it had very good engagement [from fans] on the platform and people liked it a lot, and that's why I decided to release it and I'm very happy with the result and motivated to continue releasing music."



As far as what's next for him, the singer-songwriter wants fans to expect the unexpected as he continues experimenting with different genres.

"Very soon the fans can expect these types of songs [where I am] experimenting and bringing out new sides that I didn't know, much like in 'Europeo,' [a kind of] electronic side [to] Sael. There may be a Trap, Cumbia, and more Reggaeton," he teases.