For #HispanicHeritageMonth, the Saalt founder discussed the importance of providing women and girls everywhere with the proper tools so that they won't be held back by their periods.

Period, Tía Flow or "time of the month"—whatever you choose to call it—menstruation can be a pain. The Center For Young Women's Health cites that there are a total of 150 documented PMS symptoms that can manifest in the body.

Despite all the possible combinations of period symptoms that women and girls may experience, one thing that they shouldn't have to worry about is having to completely halt their lives because they don't have the proper tools to take care of their body's needs.

Cherie Hoeger, the founder of Saalt, is looking to change that. Hoeger launched Saalt in 2018 with the hope of creating a product for women that not only helped make them feel empowered when it came to their menstruation but also helped them succeed in life.

She tells People Chica, "At Saalt, we have the audacious vision to make reusable period care so mainstream that it becomes the gold standard of menstrual care in the future that will entirely replace disposables." Hoeger continues, "Sixty-two percent of the menstruating world lives in period poverty, meaning they lack access to safe and reliable period care. This causes women and girls to miss work and school every month, and school dropout rates skyrocket as soon as girls hit puberty age."

In an exclusive interview for People Chica for Hispanic Heritage Month, the mother of six and Chica Boss dives into the need for women to have the proper period tools and how she's looking to shape the feminine health industry for generations to come.

Cherie Hoeger, Saalt Credit: Cherie Hoeger / Saalt

Lack of access to period products is a big issue that many women face in developing countries. You decided to create Saalt after you heard the stories of hardship your family endured in Venezuela. How do you hope to continue diminishing/curbing the use of single-use period products like pads and tampons? How do you hope to increase period accessibility for all women?

At Saalt, we have the audacious vision to make reusable period care so mainstream that it becomes the gold standard of menstrual care in the future that will entirely replace disposables. This is a tall order, specifically in Latin America where only an estimated 20% of the menstruating population uses inserted products like tampons, let alone reusable menstrual cups and discs. Yet reusable period products are not only healthier and more sustainable for our bodies and planet, but they're also a triple threat to the disposable industry. Why?

[Firstly,] reusable period cups, discs and underwear are a hands-down more comfortable experience than using disposables. You actually feel internally-inserted period cups and discs less than tampons and they hold three to six times more flow, and wearing beautiful underwear with built-in absorbency like ours wins out any day to the discomfort of wearing a bulky pad you have to stick to your underwear and try to keep in place.

Second, reusable period care is the answer to the 20 billion menstrual products entering our waterways and landfills in the U.S. alone. Tampon applicators are among the top single-use plastics found on our beaches and one tampon takes longer to degrade than the lifespan of the person who wears it! This has to change. In contrast, one Saalt Cup diverts 3,000 tampons from landfills and one pair of Saalt period underwear diverts up to 700 pads.

Last, reusable period care also happens to be the answer to ending period poverty across the globe. Sixty-two percent of the menstruating world lives in period poverty, meaning they lack access to safe and reliable period care. This causes women and girls to miss work and school every month, and school dropout rates skyrocket as soon as girls hit puberty age.

Saalt period cups Credit: Saalt

According to UNICEF, 43% of menstruating students in Mexico prefer not to go to school during their period. Disposable products also aren't affordable for those living in poverty, and developing communities lack [the] waste-management infrastructure to hygienically dispose of them. Reusables are the answer to both provide people with long-term period care options and solve waste disposal in developing nations.

How is Saalt helping? As a certified B Corp, we give two percent of our revenue to donate our products across the globe, because Saalt cups and underwear in the hands of those living in period poverty provides them with real solutions that keep girls in school and keep women able to care for themselves and their families. So far, we've donated over 40,000 Saalt cups and period underwear in over 35 countries around the world.

But we don't stop there. Many people lack the education they need about their bodies to make prudent decisions about their reproductive health. For this reason, Saalt doesn't just donate products, we also provide education and support for those who have not had the opportunity to learn to care for their own needs. Every donation is paired with education around menstrual and reproductive health and mentorship to ensure donation recipients find success with our reusable products.

Menstrual cups and period undies get a bit of a bad rep because of the perceived taboo nature surrounding them. What is the biggest benefit you feel comes from switching over to either of these products?

Although menstrual cups have been around since the 1930s, they remained largely unknown for years. More people are now recognizing the environmental benefits of switching to cups, but may not realize that cups actually offer an overall cleaner and more comfortable period experience!

Menstrual cups maintain your vagina's natural pH without the micro-tearing that can come from pulling out a dry tampon, they pose less risk of TSS and can last up to 10 years which translates into less waste and over $1,500 in savings. They are odor free, comfortable, and you can wear the cup for up to 12 hours to work out, travel and go about your day. Using the cup is also one of the simplest ways to divert massive amounts of waste.

Saalt period underwear worn by models Credit: Saalt

Of all the benefits from simply using a cup, the most valuable is how much more a person naturally learns about their body and flow, which in turn creates an open and accepting environment around periods. Using the cup introduces many people for the first time to their cervix height, changes in menstrual flow during their cycle, their actual flow volume, uterus position and more. And because it helps them become more aware of menstrual health, we see cup users taking a more active role to improve their own health and become passionate mentors to new cup users. It's a win-win.

It's a similar experience when it comes to period underwear. Many people may make the switch for the environmental benefits or cost savings, but what comes as the biggest surprise is how much more comfortable our period underwear is to wear. They hold as much flow as two to three regular pads, but are only as thin as a nickel and feel just like regular underwear! Our patent-pending gusset technology also allows you to wear them for all leaks—bladder leaks, sweat, discharge, you name it—while feeling drier than any other underwear on the market.

What do you feel are the biggest misconceptions surrounding menstrual cups and period undies?

New cup users also often think that menstrual cups and underwear are fringe products that very few people use. We encourage people to ask around and find out which of their friends use reusable products. People are often surprised to find that they do have a friend or two who uses a cup or period underwear and who is happy to talk about it.

We want people to understand that using a menstrual cup simply makes for a cleaner, better period. There are so many other benefits to the cup that people can forget that benefit. Yes, the cup is nontoxic and chemical-free; yes, the cup can divert massive amounts of waste; yes, you can save a lot of money by not buying pads and tampons for 10 years; and yes, you experience more freedom because you can wear the cup for up to 12 hours. But people who have never tried the cup often don't understand that once you get past the learning curve, your period is just more comfortable and cleaner when you are using a cup in place of disposables.

Saalt period cups Credit: Saalt

Aside from the products themselves, there are general misconceptions [about] menstruation as well. One of the most important misconceptions is that we need to be discreet or choose not to talk about periods. At Saalt, we choose not only to talk about periods but to be period positive. We've learned that being open about periods means that a young person just getting their period won't need to be embarrassed to speak up when she needs to take care of her period and that she will not feel shame about her own body, but instead will learn to talk about periods intelligently and productively.

We seek community in almost every aspect of our lives, but with periods we tend to walk the path alone. Menstruation isn't easy and we all need to recognize that culture is doing us a disservice by telling us to keep it hush-hush. We need just as much community around our period as [in] any other area of our life.

You have five daughters—all of which have been a great motivator in your life. As an entrepreneur, what is something you hope to instill in them about pursuing your goals and dreams?

First, I never want menstruation to ever limit my daughters, or any young girl, from achieving their highest potential. My greatest dream is to ensure that no young girl just starting her period will ever have to miss school or experience moments of embarrassment due to a natural cycle that can be solved by a product as small as a menstrual cup or a simple pair of underwear.

Because my older daughters wear their Saalt period underwear every day, they never have to worry about leaking out during class or timing exactly when their period will come. It's liberating for them and incredibly fulfilling for me as a mother to know that the products we've created have significantly improved their lives. Think about it. What Saalt products provide is not just a way to care for their periods, it's literally providing girls with confidence, and the freedom to live their best lives without limitations!

Second, I want them to see that being a successful female entrepreneur and a mother [doesn't] have to be mutually exclusive, they can have both if they're willing to challenge the status quo and create their own rules. Childcare is one of the biggest barriers for working mothers and disproportionately affects women.

At Saalt, we've embraced a pro-family culture that supports working mothers by providing a free in-office preschool for all our working parents with three full-time preschool teachers. We also have a flexible PTO and vacation policy that allows our team members to take the time they need when they need it, no questions asked. This allows parents to take care of family needs without having to keep track of their time off. As female entrepreneurs, we can create the work culture that supports the women we lead and influence.

Per LegalZoom, Latina-owned businesses are set to be the "fastest-growing segment" within the United States. As a Latina and a business owner, what do you feel makes Latinas so entrepreneurial?

Many Latinas in the United States are first or second-generation immigrants who come from a heritage of predecessors that left their home countries in search of a better life for their families. The kind of courage it takes to leave the life you know and succeed in [a] foreign country and non-native language are the same characteristics needed to succeed in business.

Immigrants learn to adapt and push forward because they have no other choice in order to feed their families, and that same relentless resolve and perseverance is also what makes Latinas adept to become entrepreneurs. The greatest example of the resilience I look to came from my own mother who left her home country of Argentina in her early teens and worked in a factory in Los Angeles to help her parents make ends meet while struggling to learn English.

She eventually earned enough money to attend college, get a nursing degree in her second language, and worked as a nurse after she married to support our growing family. She birthed six children and was the most capable and hardest-working woman I've ever known.

Being a business owner comes with many ups and downs. What has been the biggest lesson you have learned? What was the greatest challenge you faced?

The biggest lesson I've learned as a business owner is that your greatest challenges can also be your greatest opportunities. When we started Saalt, we knew the long-held stigmas around periods meant we were entering a product category that is still pretty taboo for a lot of people.

Instead of seeing that as a barrier, we decided to combat the stigma head-on by creating beautiful, high-end packaging that placed the menstrual cup on a pedestal and showcased the cup for what it actually is—a hands-down better user experience over disposables that's also healthier, more comfortable, and more sustainable for the environment.

Through our brand imagery and voice, we've been able to elevate menstrual cups to sit on the same shelf as clean personal care products while actively working to normalize periods and educate consumers.

You've recently welcomed a little boy into your family. What do you hope to teach him about the importance of women's health as well as the importance of products like those Saalt makes?

Yes! With five older sisters, this little boy will undoubtedly learn more about periods than most young girls do! For too long, we've allowed the men and boys in our lives to live in ignorance of the natural cycles that affect 50% of the population and perpetuate the human race.

It's so important that young boys are taught about women's reproductive health early on to know how to support the females around them, fuel progress for women's rights, and understand that investing in women and girls has the power to lift families, communities, and nations across the world.

Latinas are intrinsically and deeply tied to their families. What has been the best advice you've received from your family?

My Argentine mother was the glue that held our family together, and the best value I learned from her example was how to love others through compassion in action. She didn't just give lip service to helping those in need, she lived it every day. Our home was a welcome haven to everyone and anyone who needed a friend, a good meal or a place to stay.

Growing up in Latin communities that often supported other Latinos immigrating to the United States, I can't remember a time when we didn't have someone in need living in our home until they could get on their feet. When a new family needed a place to stay until they found a home to rent, our home was open to them, often for months at a time.

When a young Mexican girl was set to go into foster care when her father was deported, my mother brought her into our family for nearly a year until her father was able to return. My mother taught me through her actions that happiness is found in giving over receiving, and in using your influence and abundance to improve the lives of others.

What is the biggest lesson motherhood has taught you that you've been able to take into your entrepreneurial journey?

Being a mother has taught me that I have the capacity to do whatever it takes to be successful. Motherhood is really the ultimate hustle as the hands-on experience you get from becoming a mother condition you for hustle and grit you also need to be a strong entrepreneur.

As a first-time mother, you jump into something you've never done before and suddenly have this human life you created that's entirely dependent on you. It's not like you can give the baby back when the baby isn't sleeping and is colicky—that baby's survival is entirely your responsibility no matter how hard it gets. As a mother, you never give up on your child and let them fail. That's not an option when it's your baby, and it's the same as a business owner.

When things get hard, you don't have the luxury to give up when you have employees whose livelihoods depend on you. The survival and success of your business is dependent on you as an owner and leader. And just like motherhood, it requires enduring through lots of ups and downs and pushing forward against all odds.

What is something you would tell a younger version of yourself about the journey that lay ahead of her?

I would tell that quiet, hard-working woman in her 20s to trust herself more and give herself more credit for her successes. Oprah said, "The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams."