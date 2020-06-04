After facing backlash for defending the use of racial slurs, 9-1-1 actor Ryan Guzman, 32, apologized for his comments. Guzman's fiancée, Chrysti Ane, came under fire for using the n-word in recently resurfaced tweets. The Brazilian actress then issued an apology on Twitter, saying she was a 16-year-old high school student when she tweeted those messages in 2011 and "didn't fully comprehend the WEIGHT of the word" at the time.

Guzman — who shares 16-month-old son Mateo with Ane — tried to rationalize using racial slurs on an Instagram Live video and stirred up more controversy. He said he and his friends use slurs "all the time" together. "I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time; we call each other slurs all the time," he said. "We don’t get butt-hurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down."

Image zoom (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The Mexican American actor, who starred with Jennifer Lopez in the movie The Boy Next Door, added: "So what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all."

After facing criticism, Guzman posted the following apology on Instagram: "I know my thoughtless words and actions have hurt people and I apologize. I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable and take full responsibility for my defensiveness and ignorance. I support the black community with my whole heart, and I am educating myself and listening with an open heart and mind. I promise to use this experience to learn and grow and make real change."