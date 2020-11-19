Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Their Son

According to court documents obtained by People, Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their 5-year-old son Josey, four months after the Glee star's death while boating at Lake Piru in California. Rivera was confirmed dead at age 33, five days after she disappeared during a trip with Josey, who was found sleeping alone aboard their rental boat.

Dorsey is suing Ventura County's Parks and Recreation Management and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, claiming that Rivera's death was preventable. The suit also states that the boat she and her son rented did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with Coast Guard safety standards.

"[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio, or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats," the lawsuit reads. "Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices."