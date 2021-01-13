Naya Rivera's Ex Celebrates the Late Star's Birthday and Visits Her Grave 

"Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone," the actor wrote.

On Tuesday, Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, celebrated the Glee star on what would have been her 34th birthday.

His heartfelt tribute came six months after the actress died last last year after a boating accident at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found following a five-day disappearance, after she was reported missing when her rental boat became overdue for return and staff found her son sleeping aboard.

"Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone," Dorsey captioned a photo of the former couple with their son Josey, 5.

"If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense ... 34 ... I could just hear you saying 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha ... Rest easy old lady...," he continued.

Dorsey, 37, was also seen at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills with a small bouquet of sunflowers, which he left with Rivera; he covered his face as he left the cemetery. An autopsy later ruled that Rivera's cause of death was an accidental drowning. She was laid to rest on July 24.