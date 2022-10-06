Magical Mixology: Take in the Beauty of this Citrus and Honey-Infused Cocktail
This recipe brings a medley of pink grapefruit, yuzu and jasmine honey syrup to turn your fall dreams into reality.
At parties, holding beautiful cocktails is almost as important as the accessories you wear, and this Artista Brillante cocktail is the perfect one.
Inspired by Master Mixologist Lynnette Marrero, it features sparkling wine, yuzu, pink grapefruit and other refreshing sips that will rock your world.
Credit: Courtesy of Zacapa Rum
Ingredients:
- 1 oz of Zacapa No. 23 Rum
- 3 oz of Sparkling Wine
- 1 oz of Sparkling Water
- 0.5 oz of Fresh Pink Grapefruit Juice
- 0.25 oz of Yuzu Juice
- 0.25 oz of Jasmine Honey Syrup
- Edible Flower
- Grapefruit Twist
Preparations:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail tin and shake with ice. Strain into a rocks glass or wine glass over fresh ice.
- Garnish with an edible flower and a large grapefruit twist.