Rubby Shares the Inspiration for His New Single "Solo" and 'Pájaro Malo' EP

"I have such a high tolerance for loud decibels," Rubby tells People CHICA. That's clear from one listen to his new single "Solo," which is readymade for the club (whenever it opens again). "It's like my two worlds coming together, which are dembow and techno," says the Dominican American artist of the song. "It just gives off this really sexy, kind of like deconstructed, super-stylized [vibe] ... I love how it transforms throughout the song into a dembow. It's almost insidious in the sense that you don't know what's going to happen."

"Solo" is from his new EP Pájaro Malo, set to come out later this fall. "It's definitely a cinematic, experimental, multi-genre EP," he says. "It starts with a sense of rebirth and then at the end, a sense of redemption and forgiveness ... and also a sense of acceptance as well."

"Pájaro" is often used as a homophobic slur toward the LGBTQ community, but with the EP, Rubby has transformed it into what he wants it to be. "It was a way to reclaim it. It's definitely controversial, but I felt so comfortable with that name," he explains. "I also thought I've never heard somebody title their work that way. A lot of people discredit queer identities as being not worthy, so it's also like we have this footprint — this fossilized identity that is unbreakable, unshakable, and that's why I loved that name."

He hopes his listeners feel confidence and fearlessness when they listen to his music. "Just a sense that they can do and be whoever they want," he shares. "I don't make music or present myself in this way for necessarily personal reasons. I want to inspire people that they can pursue their dreams. Don't give up on your daydream, just be more fearless and more confident."