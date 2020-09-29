On Monday, officials announced that a body found in Dorado, Puerto Rico was identified through dental records as that of missing 20-year-old Rosimar Rodríguez Gómez. ″I can't give you details of her cause of death because the investigation is still ongoing and it is up to the agents and prosecutors if any information will be provided,″ said María Conte Miller, executive director for the Forensic Sciences Institute. ″What I can tell you is that we acted with all the haste and urgency that the situation required in order to at least bring peace to the family amid the uncertainty that this family lived through during these days.″

Gómez was reported missing after she was forced into a white van by unidentified individuals in front of her home. Conte Miller said she couldn't confirm or deny additional information because she isn't the forensic pathologist in charge of the investigation. ″We have confirmed it scientifically, and we have determined the cause of death, and the autopsy has concluded,″ she said. ″Now we will provide all the positive identification information to her family first so they can begin their grieving stage and conclude what they have experienced through these days."

She also added that the cause of death would be announced by the prosecutors, but when a member of the press asked if the cause of Rodríguez Gómez's death was due to violence, she responded that "the death was not natural."

Gómez's death adds to the tragic pattern of violence against women in Puerto Rico. The Public Safety Committee of the Puerto Rico House of Representatives announced an investigation last week to look into the disproportionate number of women who've disappeared in the last nine months, the San Juan Daily Star reported. New York Representative Nydia Velazquez also spoke about the 20-year-old's death. "I stand with those today in sending my profound condolences to the family of Rosimar Rodríguez and calling for meaningful action to finally address gender-based violence and a pattern of femicides in Puerto Rico," she tweeted.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez also tweeted about Gómez's murder. ″We receive with sadness this unfortunate news,″ she wrote. ″Our thoughts and prayers with the family of the young Rosimar Rodríguez Gómez in the face of this bloody outcome." Latin trap star Bad Bunny spoke about Gómez's death on social media as well, memorializing her with a graphic pleading for violence against women in Puerto Rico to end.

Image zoom IG/Bad Bunny

Ricardo Haddock, director of the Bayamón Criminal Investigation Corps, told the Star that officers are waiting for a search warrant for a vehicle that fits the description of the vehicle used to kidnap Gómez. He also added that the police had yet to identify any person of interest in the case and that 10 to 12 people had been interviewed as part of the investigation.