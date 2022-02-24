The original comic book character, created by award-winning philanthropist and graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, is flying off the page through a collaboration with Boss Fight Studios.

The first Afro-Latina superhero action figure is set to become a reality as La Borinqueña, the Puerto Rican heroine, jumps off the comic book pages and into your hands.

The original superhero character was created by award-winning philanthropist and graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez and will be brought to life by Boss Fight Studios, a Massachusetts-based toy company.

"From the moment we read the La Borinqueña comic books, we were taken by the female power, the diversity, and the wonderful storytelling —it seemed like such a natural fit for us," says Erik Arana, Partner and Art Director at Boss Fight Studio in a statement. "Being able to translate these super powerful characters into articulated figures is a dream."

La Borinqueña Credit: Courtesy of Boss Fight Studios

The figurines will kick off with 1/12 scale replicas that of La Borinqueña, Lúz, Oro El Coqui Dorado and La Gargola. Another milestone? Lúz will be the first-ever Chinese Dominican action figure to be produced by a toy company.

"La Borinqueña and my other characters are celebrated by fans internationally for our stories, activism, and philanthropy[.] I wanted to find a partner that would help bring them to life in incredibly designed action figures," Miranda-Rodriguez said.

He contined, "Boss Fight Studio was the ideal partner with their innovative approach to articulated figures. The designs look like they jumped off the page of our comics and came to life. Collectors and children will rejoice in creating their own adventures with this new line, whether they're in Puerto Rico or Brooklyn, NY!"

The graphic novel series is dedicated to philanthropic work in Puerto Rico and is part of a permanent collection at the Smithsonian Museum. Recently, the graphic novel launched a project alongside Rosario Dawson and NRDC to raise awareness on the climate crisis and the importance of a clean energy transition on the island that is set to release on Earth Day (April 6).

"My mother raised me to stand up for social justice. When I was only 10 years old, I used my voice to save trees. The posters I made as a child showed me that art has the power to connect and inspire others to make change," Dawson said in a statement.