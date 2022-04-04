The actress tells People Chica what beauty secrets she learned from her abuela and the lesson she hopes to pass onto to her daughter.

Exclusive: Rosario Dawson on the Biggest Lesson She Wants to Teach her Daughter

People Chica met up with Rosario Dawson at a townhouse in a Soho, surrounded by the iconic bold prints of Kate Spade, for a very special occasion.

The quirky and colorful fashion brand was celebrating their fall collection and their new book, Celebrate That! Occasions, and transformed the downtown NYC home into the ultimate immersive experience—a celebration of the eclectic interior design that inspired their collection.

Between floral wallpaper, bright cushions and models wearing matching print, the actress of Cuban and Puerto Rican heritage admitted the new collection makes her feel nostalgic of her youth.

Rosario Dawson Credit: BFA/Rommel Demano and Darian DiCianno

"My great-grandmother worked for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, and she used to make clothing for my mom. She loved that she could have something perfectly fitted to her that she couldn't otherwise afford to buy, but also hated that she matched the curtains and the pillows. I always loved it," she shared.

Dawson's highly skilled abuela also inspired another love within the actress—one for makeup and glamour.

"My grandmother was always put together no matter what. She always wore lipstick, heels and jewelry. She would bathe with perfumed soaps, perfumed oil and then put perfume on top of it. She always smelled good. Now, when I look back on photos, it paid off. She always looked elegant," she tells People Chica. "She was the first person to put eyeliner on me. Now I'm obsessed."

Kate Spade, Rosario Dawson Credit: BFA/Rommel Demano and Darian DiCianno

For the event, the DMZ actress looked chic and modern in a head-to-toe leopard print Kate Spade ensemble.

"My style is very eclectic, just like the collection. It just feels playful, fun and joyous at a time that I think we really need that," she affirms.

Dawson also reveals that her 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, has inherited a love of eyeliner as well, but the most important lesson she wants to pass on is the importance of family love.