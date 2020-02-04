Actress Rosario Dawson graces the new cover of Women’s Health and opened up to the magazine about her plans to detox and live a healthier life in 2020. The Briarpatch star, 40, discussed her decision to give up drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. “I feel so contaminated by the planet,” she said. “I want to cleanse my body. I want to have as much clarity as possible and be very intentional about every day.”

The actress, of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, says being a witness to her father’s fight against pancreatic cancer has been an eye opener in focusing on self-care. “So much of life has gone by so fast. But moments with my dad, just, like, a meal — are the most amazing thing,” she said. “I want to be present. It’s waking me up to really loving my life and therefore being OK with the good, bad, and ugly.”

Dawson has learned the beauty of slowing down. “I will take a bath or do a face mask or read something poetic that’s just for me,” she said. “It’s only been in recent years where I’m like, ‘Let me get a massage.’ It’s actually necessary. If I don’t prioritize mindfulness, I am not going to be there for everybody in the way I need to be.”

The actress follows mostly a plant-based vegan diet, but still allows herself to cheat with a “peanut butter and jelly sandwich.” She also stays active. “I’ll dance in my house for hours to Afrobeat, ‘80s music, or house music and break a sweat. Going for a long hike and talking with someone — I can do that any day of the week,” she said.

Last year, Dawson, the girlfriend of politician Cory Booker, talked to People CHICA about her relationship with her 17-year-old daughter, Lola Dawson, whom she adopted in 2014. “My daughter is definitely her own person. She came to live with me when she was 11 years old, and she has gone through so many things being in foster care. I’m very protective of her,” she said. “She is an incredibly caring and loving person and doesn’t necessarily want to be like mommy on a microphone shouting out the things that are vital to the community, but I know that she loves animals, she loves children, she cares about health issues and family and she is a really brilliant artist.”