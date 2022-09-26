Did the Catalan singer take the next step toward married life?

Rosalía Receives Marriage Proposal at Concert in Toronto, Here's What She Said

Rosalía received more than one surprise during her birthday weekend this year.

During her concert in Toronto, Canada on September 23, the Catalan songstress was shocked when a fan asked for her hand in marriage with a heart-shaped engagement ring.

"Are you asking what I think you're asking?" She inquired while the crowd cheered in the background. "Okay, I love you so much. I'm going to wear it, but I'm not married, okay?"

She put on the engagement ring and made a deal with her one-night fiancée, dedicating him a song.

After the proposal, the Motomami went on to celebrate her 30th birthday with her true love, Rauw Alejandro, in New York City on September 25.

"TODAY is my birthday☀️💖💚❤️🙃🤍!!! Libra since 92 waging war today happy to be with my loved ones thankful for everything learned and all the love received," she wrote on Instagram. "I WON'T STOP until GOD says so."

The "Malamente" vocalist received ample love from fellow celebrities, but a special mention from the 29-year-old reggaeton singer who stood by her the entire night.

"Happy Birthday love of my life. I love you @rosalia.vt," Alejandro wrote on Instagram stories on a photo where the couple is sharing a kiss.

Before the birthday celebrations began, Rosalía performed at the Global Citizen festival in Manhattan's Central Park.