The Catalan songstress revealed how much she admires the Colombian singer after receiving this gift from fans.

Rosalía Had to Say This About Shakira at Her Concert in Bogotá

Motomamis always stand together—something Catalan singer Rosalía proved as she shared her admiration for Shakira during a recent concert in Bogotá, Colombia.

During her performance, the "Malamente" vocalist grabbed a t-shirt that was thrown on stage that displayed Shakira's name in gold across the front.

Smiling from ear to ear, Rosalía hugged the shirt against her chest and praised the "Te felicito" star.

"I must say something. I've loved this woman since I was a little girl," she said to the cheering crowd. "I love her, she's a reference, so I'll wear this with a lot of love."

The message serves as a ray of hope during a time when Shakira's personal life appears to be in turmoil.

She recently announced her separation from long-term boyfriend Gerard Piqué which launched a custody battle over their two children and is compounding onto her father's health issues and the possibility of serving eight years in jail for alleged tax fraud in Spain.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement on June 4. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

At this time the 45-year-old singer has remained silent about her current affairs, however, Page Six reports the Barranquillera native wants to start a new life in Miami with her two children and leave Barcelona behind.