Welcome the Spring Equinox With These 5 Hits From Rosalía, Residente and More

The Spring equinox is here, and with it comes a new season of rebirth and prosperity.

Feel this vibrant energy in your bones as you dance to new music this week that will capture your heart and soul, from artists like Rosalía and Residente.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

"HENTAI" by Rosalía

Rosalía's highly anticipated album MOTOMAMI is officially out! The Spanish singer, who has been teasing fans since last year, has released the video for "HENTAI." The song features the singer's lyrical voice and features a dream-like music video that will entice you to embrace your most romantic side.

"Lo que un hombre debería saber" by Ha-Ash

Four years after the release of their last album, singing and songwriting duo Ha-Ash has returned with this new single off of their upcoming album, slated for release in 2022. The new song is filled with humor-infused lyrics that tackles taboo topics about relationships between women and men.

"You Could At Least Say Goodbye" by REYNA

Sister duo REYNA have released their new single, "You Could At Least Say Goodbye," as part of their upcoming debut EP, releasing May 2022. The new single is an ode to people who have experienced ghosting and have been left without any sense of closure in a relationship.

"This is not America" by Residente ft. Ibeyi

Puerto Rican rapper Residente releases this new song that serves as a critique to politics, corruption and the marginalization of People of Color. He is sharing the message that all cultures and backgrounds in the American continents are one, and calls for unity and peace so that there can be long-lasting social change.

"Te veo bailar" by DJ Nelson and Alejandro Armes