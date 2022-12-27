The sweethearts took a trip to a location that has secret meaning for both of them.

It looks like Rauw Alejandro wasn't kidding when he said Rosalía was his "24th of December" in his track "Aquel Nap ZzZz," which he dedicated to the Spanish songstress over a year ago.

This year, the love birds spent the Christmas holidays together in Tokyo, Japan, a location he also alluded to in the tune and now in a caption for photos he shared alongside the Motomami in the Japanese capital.

"To take you to Tokyo and that nothing is ever missing," he said, quoting the lyrics. "Merry Christmas to all may God take care of you 🎄🌀🍜💙."

The couple seems to be spending much-needed quality time together after the culmination of both of their tours as they cuddled together, played in the snow and even got a workout in.

Rosalía also shared steamy photos in a pink bathing suit and with her beau as they explored Tokyo together.

"MERRY XMAS MOTOMAMiiiiis aaaARIGATO GOZAIMASUUUU," she wrote.

It has been over a year since the love birds made their relationship public on Rosalía's 28th birthday. They have shared their adventures around the globe together with their fans, posting about their visits to Paris, Mexico, New York and Greece together.

On Valentine's Day last year, Alejandro was inspired by Rosalía's gift and shared a special message with the world.

"You all don't truly know how much this woman makes me laugh, she always finds a way of making me smile no matter what kind of day I'm having. The most extraordinary person I have ever met, the best companion that life could have gifted me," he wrote. "With her I want to learn and keep growing until I am an old man at 105 years old and hopefully I'll be next to her at that age in a rocking chair next to her on our front porch talking about everything we've lived together, everything we've achieved, if life wants it that way."

The performer ended his love note by doing something he had never done before.