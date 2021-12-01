The Puerto Rican singer spills all the tea about his relationship with the Spanish singer

Rauw Alejandro is dishing all the intimate details of his relationship with Spanish singer Rosalía.

The Puerto Rican urban artist opened up to Alofoke sin censura about how the celebrity couple met, what's made their relationship work and whether he would marry her.

"There are a lot of couples that fall in love quickly and then fizzle out even quicker. We've taken our time. We've have been together for a while," he confessed during the interview. "You want to make sure that you're with the right person for you and vice versa. We both have careers we are nurturing and don't really surround ourselves with drama. When people found out about us, we were already secure in what we wanted in life."

On Rosalía's birthday in late September, the love birds made their relationship Instagram official when they published several photos together.

Alejandro also added that being in love with the "La fama" singer has helped him focus more on his career.

"I'm smitten. I'm in love. Love is beautiful," he confessed. "At the same time, I am focused on my career and being in love helps you focus. Some people add to you, and others that take away. When you meet someone who adds, they make you grow and improve," he added.

When asked about whether he would marry the Spanish songstress, the Puerto Rican performer cheekily changes the subject and avoids answering.