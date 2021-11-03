The hot new couple shared photographs exploring sinkholes, enjoying the beach, wearing face masks and even singing with Mariachis.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Are Glowing With Love On Their Mexican Vacation!

Rauwsalia might be the happiest new couple of the year! The lovebirds have been spotted enjoying each other's company on photographs they shared while on vacation in Mexico.

Spanish singer Rosalía took to Instagram modeling an orange trikini from Kylie Jenner's new line, Kylie Swim, and looking happier than ever.

The "LINDA" singer shared photos she took alongside boyfriend Rauw Alejandro as they explored sinkholes, enjoyed the beach, wore face masks and even sang with Mariachis.

Fans took to the comments section with supportive messages —which were echoed by colleagues like Natti Natasha, Guaynaa and Tokischa.

Rauwsalia also celebrated Día de los Muertos together and shared photos with painted Catrina and Catrin faces on the traditional Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1st and 2nd.

The Puerto Rican singer is without a doubt smitten with his "Con altura" girlfriend. Last month, during a concert in San Juan's Coliseum, he shouted his love for Rosalía after singing "Aquel Nap ZzZz," a song he wrote and dedicated to her.

"Rosalía, mami, te amo," he said, shocking fans.

Rauw Alejandro & Rosalia Credit: Instagram/Rosalia

The love birds initially denied their romance; however, on Rosalia's birthday in September, they made it official by sharing photos and a TikTok video.