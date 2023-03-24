The Spanish singer and Puerto Rican performer have shown the world just how in love they are in a very sweet and endearing way.

Here's How Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro Have Announced their Engagement

It's official—everyone's favorite Motomami is getting married.

In a video for their new song "BESO," Rosalía and her Puerto Rican beau Rauw Alejandro have not only shown the world how cute their love is but that they are also getting married.

In the video, fans get to see a collection of recorded home videos of the couple, who has been together for three years, traveling the world and having fun together.

But, much to the surprise of many, the video ends with a heartwarming clip of the "Pienso en tu mirá" singer crying and showing off her engagement ring.

She can be heard saying, "Oh, my God—here with all this running mascara."

Rosalía says, "I love you," right before she kisses her now-fiancé and the video fades out.

The Spanish-born singer took to Instagram to share a short clip of the video that also showed the touching moment of her engagement at the end.