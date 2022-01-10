The 29-year-old brings in the New Year with lots of love and happiness while on a snowy retreat.

Rauw Alejandro Celebrates Birthday With a Sweet Treat He Got From Rosalía

Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro is celebrating more than just the New Year.

The "Nostálgico" performer took to his Instagram to share some extra sweet pictures of himself on his birthday with a delicious white and orange cake.

Written on it was a heartwarming message from #ChicaBoss and Spanish singer Rosalía, "Happy Birthday Baby."

In the series of pictures, which were captioned "29 years being a little angel jijojejaja 👼🏼🙏🏼🎂🎉🎈," you can see the performer smiling from ear to ear and even with some icing on his nose.

The couple, who officially announced their relationship in September 2021, is on a snowy adventure enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation.

The "Yo x ti, tu x mi" singer recently posted some photos to her Instagram profile of she and her boyfriend bundled up while having some fun in some serious snowy weather.