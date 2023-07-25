Sources close to the former couple exclusively shared with PEOPLE and People en Español that they have ended their engagement.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Have Called It Quits on Their 3-Year Relationship

It seems that the superstar couple that were Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have officially ended their whirlwind relationship.

Despite the love and respect they have for one another, both singers agreed that it was time to step away from each other, the sources say.

The Spanish singer and Puerto Rican performer, both 30, officially confirmed their relationship in September 2021 on Rosalia's 28th birthday.

Then in March 2023, the couple announced their engagement with the release of their video for their joint song "BESO."

At the end of the video, the former couple shared private footage they recorded of the moment when Rauw proposed to Rosalía.

Fans of the couple have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their disbelief over their breakup.

One fan said, "The universe picked Rauw and Rosalia instead of Benito and Kendall this is sick."