Natti Natasha, El Alfa and Rosalía Want You to Break it Down With Their New Music

March is officially right around the corner—time to end February with a big bang.

This week we're bringing you a mix of dembow, out-of-this-world collaborations (like Natti Natasha and El Alfa), pop ballads and a new anthem for the LGBTQAI+ community.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Woman dancing Credit: Getty Images / Plume Creative

"Chicken Teriyaki" by Rosalía

Rosalía continues showing off her new musical direction from her upcoming album, Motomami. The Grammy Award winner released a new song and music video, directed by Tanu Muino, where she blends trap, dembow and Asian-Pop. The music video features the singer's unique style, with intricate choreography and a fiery new hairdo.

"Gracias por nada" by Rauw Alejandro

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro is showing his musical versatility with his new song and music video, "Gracias por nada," off of his new album Trap Cake Vol.2. The song and music video show a more mellow side of the Latin artist's sound, and sees him trapped and lost in a dark parking lot alongside someone who has misled him.

"Felices x Siempre" by Maria Becerra

Maria Becerra is releasing the first single of her second studio album. Here, she is singing about how to find the inner strength to overcome a breakup and start over. The Argentinian star is getting vulnerable in this pop ballad, showing a more intimate side to herself in a way fans haven't seen before.

"WOW BB" by Natti Natasha, El Alfa y Chimbala

Natti Natasha, El Alfa and Chimbala are letting their Dominican colors fly with the release of their new single and music video, "Wow BB." The new banger celebrates the rhythms and energy of the Dominican Republic, while flawless merging their different vocals for a one-of-a-kind song.

"Freak out the People" by Baby Yors