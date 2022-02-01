In anticipation of her new album Motomami, the Spanish singer released a provocative image that is heating up social media.

Age of The Motomami: Rosalía Breaks The Internet With Sultry Nude Photo

There's a new Motomami in town and her name is Rosalía.

In an effort to rev up the engines of excitement for her new album Motomami, the Spanish singer released a sultry new picture on Instagram that is heating up social media.

"Omg here you have the cover of MOTOMAMI," she captioned the photo. "And guess what new song is coming this Fridayyyy ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

Rosalia Credit: John Reilly

Fans exploded in the comments over the image, which shows the artist naked with her hands covering her lady bits and wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Across her abdomen are giant M's written in a graffiti style—almost resembling butterflies.

Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro was among the top comments, showing his support: "Lets gooooooooooooooooooooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The Latin Grammy Award winner has been teasing fans with her upcoming album since last year, releasing the single "La fama" alongside The Weeknd just a few days before she released a teaser for Motomami on Instagram.

During a 15-second video montage, she is sporting different looks, while chanting the phrase "Motomami."

Featured in the inaugural cover of Rolling Stone en Español, Motomami was highlighted due to the Spanish pop star's innovative work of "embracing contradictions."

"She rethinks structure, making music that can seem disharmonious and asymmetric, but this is one of the album's most exciting qualities. Genres are a thing of the past; there's room for everything here," wrote Diego Ortiz.