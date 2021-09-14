Rosalía Makes Red-hot Met Gala Debut

Grammy Award winner Rosalía was red-hot at her Met Gala debut on Monday.

The 28-year-old Spanish singer wore a jaw-dropping red leather ensemble by Rick Owens that included a mini dress and a kilometric cape with long fringes at the hem and thigh-high leather platform boots.

"Omw to The Met Gala," the artist wrote on her Instagram, where she is pictured wearing the stunning outfit inside of a vehicle while the red cape drapes over the seats.

This year's Met Gala theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," exploring sartorial identity and American ingenuity. The Latin Grammy Award winner was set to make her debut at last year's event, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosalia's outfit is not the only fire she's serving this year. She recently collaborated with rapper Tokischa on a new single, "Linda," her first release since last year's collaboration with reggaeton singer Bad Bunny on "La noche de anoche."

The Spanish native was awarded Billboard's Rising Star Award in 2019 and has made history as the first Spanish-singing act in history nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy's. The night before the gala, the singer won the award for Best Latin video at the VMA's for "Lo vas a olvidar," in which she collaborated with Billie Eilish.

Rosalia Credit: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She has previously spoken of her musical influences and her impeccable work ethic, which she cites for delaying upcoming musical releases.