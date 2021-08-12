The Spanish singer spoke about her recent visit to Quisqueya, her love for its people, food and vibe.

Rosalía Says She Has "Fallen in Love" With the Dominican Republic During Her Stay on the Island

Spanish singer Rosalía landed in the Dominican Republic almost a month ago and has been enchanted by the island's charm, people and food ever since.

The 28-year-old singer went on Dominican radio show Alofoke sin censura and gave host Santiago Matías real insight into her visit.

"I want to spend more time here because I still have a lot to see and live," she said. "All of the food is incredible, the people, the vibe, it's like you can feel it. The music that's made here —it's a country made of art. It's beautiful."

The artist also mentioned some of her favorite foods: tostones (fried green plantains) and stewed chicken.

"I want to come back. I've fallen in love with this place; this place has my heart," she said. "The art that is here. The musicians, the styles of music and the dancing here."

The Grammy Award winner also spoke about musicians from the island and their influence, including Juan Luis Guerra, Haraca Kiko —whom she saw in a TikTok video and wants to work with— and rapper Tokischa, with whom she's working with on an upcoming collaboration.

"I'm surprised by Tokischa's voice; she's special," she said of the rapper who recently posted what some are calling provocative photos in front of a mural depicting the Virgin of Altagracia in the province of Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic —and ignited an uproar and possibly opened herself up to legal troubles.

On the subject of her upcoming album, Rosalía said she has been working on it for three years now and discussed her musical process.