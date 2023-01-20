The Spanish singer is going viral for her performance at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show.

If you've been following Rosalía's meteoric rise to stardom as long as we have, you know she's never been afraid to take risks when it comes to her style.

On January 19, her love of fashion paid off as she performed her hits during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 fashion show.

rosalia, louis vuitton Rosalia performs during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection for Louis Vuitton at Paris fashion week. | Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Just 24 hours before the show was due to begin, the brand dropped the news on their Instagram that the Catalan singer would be a part of the runway presentation, instantly making the show one of the most anticipated events of fashion week.

Within the walls of the Louvre, where the show took place, the audience was treated to a surreal fusion of fashion, music, and art that was a bite-sized taste of the Motomami tour experience.

Most of the songs we heard were from her latest album, like "CANDY" and "SAOKO," but she also gave us a taste of her old flamenco pieces during "De plata."

Louis Vuitton is known for their creative runways, and this show was no exception—models wove their way around a set designed to look like a house, complete with a living room, bedroom, and car parked outside, which is where Rosalía spent most of her time performing.

Of course, the brand provided the look she wore, donning an oversized white puffer jacket, white tank, drawstring trousers, and opera-length black leather gloves.

The collection was deeply inspired by the transition from childhood to adulthood, as evidenced by the short film that played right before her performance. In it, we see one of the models growing up as a boy inspired by music, and we even see a Rosalía poster in his room.