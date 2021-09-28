The artist gave a sneak peek of the collection that will go on sale in early October.

Spanish Singer Rosalía is releasing a 16-piece makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics.

The collection, named "Aute Cuture," includes an eyeshadow palette, lipsticks, glosses and nail polishes —in six shades inside lollipop-inspired bottles— and two types of bejeweled nail stickers. Rich reds, neutrals, golds and a reinterpretation of MAC's Ruby Woo lipstick called Rusi Woo, with a matte finish and warmer undertones, rule this collection.

"I always use Ruby Woo, but now it will be Rusi Woo. I've been doing my makeup since the age of 16 before every performance because I couldn't afford a makeup artist," Rosalía told People en Español. "It's an honor to collaborate with such an iconic brand and one I've loved for so many years."

The colors and pieces from the collection speak to the artist's personal tastes, including her love of red. The gold and earth tones in the collection also remind the singer of her childhood with her mother and grandfather in Spain.

Rosalia Credit: Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"My grandfather always worked in the fields. I spent my childhood in nature... playing in an environment rich with those colors. I remember the wheat [fields], those colors have something that make me love them. There are touches of gold and red that are also strong and distinctive for me."