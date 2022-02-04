Spice Up Your Weekend With New Music From Rosalía, JLo and Maluma

It's time to open up February with a brand-new playlist that'll set the tone for the rest of the month.

Get ready to jam out to the hottest reggaeton tracks, swoon to the most romantic of tunes and check out the return of some of your favorite artists.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Podcast Credit: Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

"Saoko" by Rosalía

The age of Motomami is here with Rosalía's new track "Saoko," which is part of her highly anticipated album releasing on March 18. The teaser track and music video pays homage to reggaeton greats like Daddy Yankee and Wisin & Yandel, while giving everyone a sample of the spirit of the singer's new album.

"Naming my single 'SAOKO' and sampling Yankee and Wisin for me is the most direct homage to classic reggaeton, a genre I love and has been a constant inspiration throughout the MOTOMAMI project," says the Spanish-born singer.

"Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duo)" by Jennifer Lopez and Maluma

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have officially announced the release of their Marry Me soundtrack off of their upcoming film together. The single, "Marry Me," is a soulful and romantic pop tune that perfectly blends the styles of both artists. Get ready, because this song will tug at your heartstrings.

"De 0 a 100" by Manuel Turizo

Manuel Turizo is back with his latest hit, "De 0 a 100," which features a brand-new take on his iconic sound. The song is part of Turizo's upcoming third album, "2,000," and was released with a music video filled with heart-pumping action scenes.

"We wanted this video to be different, not just another video in my career, to really put into images the strength of my upcoming album, and I think we nailed it," said Turizo.

"Una noche más" by Sarai

Rising Venezuelan artist Sarai is experiencing a movie-like love in the video of her new single "Una noche más." She is joined by Venezuelan actor Gabriel Coronel in the video for an intense, slow-burning love playing out all over New York City. The track focuses on living in the moment, without thinking too much about what will happen next.

"Alcancía" by Llane ft. Reik and Khea