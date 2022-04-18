The Spanish singer will embark on her first world tour across Spain, Latin America, North America and Europe in 2022.

Rosalía is going global, con altura!

The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter announced the MOTOMAMI World Tour, which will serve as her first global outing.

The tour kicks off in Almería, Spain, in July with 46 shows across 15 different countries, including stops in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands.

According to a statement, the performances will feature the "Hentai" vocalists' new album MOTOMAMI alongside the groundbreaking hits that have ushered her rise to the top of the global charts as one of the most dynamic and expansive artists of her genre.

The Spanish singer had taken a three-year creative hiatus to work on the album, which was released on March 18.

The groundbreaking tracks surprised audiences with sounds that completely broke down the boundaries and definitions of conventional genres, welcoming in a new era of experimentation.

Rosalia Credit: John Reilly

"Dazzling… the wildly diverse Motomami is as musically innovative an album as we've heard in the past year... [and] it's hard to think of any that are based around such a jaw-droppingly talented singer…" said Variety. "The album not only marks Rosalia's true arrival, it moves her toward the front line of today's musical innovators."

MOTOMAMI has risen to the top of the global and United States' music charts including #1 spots on Billboard's Latin Pop Albums and Spotify's Top Global Albums.

"A world-building pop icon, à la Beyoncé or Rihanna... [her] breadth of creative ambition has made Rosalía one of the most watched, worshiped, scrutinized, copied and counted on young artists in the world," the New York Times claimed.