The "Suavemente" singer is putting an end to the rumors regarding him and the Spanish singer circling the internet.

Despite the internet saying he is the one, Elvis Crespo wants the world to know that Rosalía is not his daughter.

The Puerto Rican merengue icon made his TikTok debut to debunk rumors that he is the father of the Spanish singer due to the slew of memes and tweets regarding their uncanny resemblance.

"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: La [Rosalía] is not my daughter. 🤷🏻‍♀️😅," he wrote alongside the TikTok video, where his face can be seen morphing into the Motomami singer's face.

For years, internet folks have pointed the similarities between the two artists and discussed the possibility of him having fathered the 28-year-old singer.

But, the "Pintame" vocalists' public announcement has definitely and officially killed that vibe.

In all good fun, Crespo tackled the question of his paternity with great humor, which fans appreciated in the comments.

"She's your daughter all grown up! You're identical," one fan added on TikTok. "I've been saying this for years," said another.

Celebrities like Olga Tañon and Alicia Machado also joined in on the fun in an Instagram version of the post—leaving laugh emojis.