After alleged infidelity rumors spread, the Spanish singer defended her former fiancé with an emotional message.

Rosalía has made it known that she will not allow anyone to speak negatively against former fiancé Rauw Alejandro after rumors began to spread about alleged infidelity being the reason they ended their three-year relationship.

The Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram to share a poignant message defending himself against the allegations.

"During all these years you have been part of my professional achievements. As well as of all my happy moments that I have lived as a couple. I never saw myself in the position of even thinking that I would have to make a public statement about this very private matter for me," he began.

Rauw Alejandro Instagram Rauw Alejandro Instagram | Credit: Instagram Rauw Alejandro

He continues, "Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case it was not because of a third party or an infidelity."

"During this space I am taking to assimilate all of this. Wrongful public allegations have surfaced, and out of the respect I have for her, our families and all that we lived through, I could not remain silent and continue to watch them try to destroy the truest story of love that God has allowed me to live," the "BESO" singer asserts.

He concludes his message by thanking his fans for being there for him.

Rosalía Rosalía rompe el silencio y defiende a Rauw | Credit: IG/Rosalía

Because of this, La Rosalía took to Instagram to speak out on his behalf.

"I love, respect and admire Raúl very much. Don't pay attention to the theatrics, we know what we have lived through," she begins.