This Was Rosalia's Reaction After Being Hit by an Item Thrown by Fan During Concert

Rosalía is not too content with her motomamis after fans threw a flower bouquet to the stage that hit her during a recent performance.

The Catalan singer sent a message of goodwill via twitter, asking concert attendees to exercise caution when throwing things at the stage, and that if they must, to please throw them in the opposite direction as to where she is standing.

"Please don't throw things on stage," she said in the tweet. "And if you're such motomamis that you are going to do it anyway please throw them in the opposite direction of me. Thank you."

In a video captured by fans, it is evident that the bouquet hit the vocalist in the face, to which she responded with in shock, and later showed her playful nature by pretending to shoot an arrow into the crowd in the direction the bouquet came from.

Fans responded to her request with kind words and understanding, however, others claimed the singer was overreacting.

"Respects for the artist first," one fan tweeted. "Throwing things on stage is very dangerous because she can slip or the dancers can get hurt. Many artists have said that they don't want it despite what happened here," another one added.