Rosalía Celebrates 28th Birthday With a Special Surprise

The Spanish singer celebrated with cake, candles, friends, and a new love.

Rosalía celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend, "con altura."

The "Malamente" singer shared photos and stories of her birthday celebration, including cake, flowers, friends, and a special surprise—she confirmed her relationship with Rauw Alejandro on Instagram and TikTok.

On Friday, the new power couple shared a short video clip on TikTok where they stand next to each other in different positions making a heart shape with their arms. Then, Rosalía twirls around, holding on to Rauw's hand.

Then, on September 25, her birthday, she shared a photo of them on her Instagram where they are cozied up while Alejandro is seen playing video games.

"BlisssssSSSS, Libra, and blessed," she wrote on her post.

The Puerto Rican rapper also corroborated the love rumors, sharing adorable photos with his Spanish girlfriend and dedicating her a post on his Instagram.

"Even if the sun goes down, the day never ends with you 🎶 Happy Birthday bebe… 🎂🎉💕," he wrote, referencing his song "Aquel nap ZzZZ."

Both artists recently attended the Billboard Latin Music Awards, where Rosalía debuted the stage alongside Dominican rapper Tokischa for a performance of "Linda." Rauw was also part of the 2021 Latin Music Week's "Mano a Mano" panel alongside Myke Towers.